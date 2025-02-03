Bauer 38870 Tourmaline Coated Curling Wand

This conical curling wand is the perfect hair care accessory to deliver tight and bouncy curls for all hair types, all from the comfort of your own home. The curling iron features a tourmaline coating which is renowned for its properties that aid healthy hair care, and thus ensuring the prevention of burnt and split ends, alongside the reduction of frizz and static hairs throughout the styling process. This hair curling wand heats up to 180°, and features a cool tip at the end of the wand which can be held throughout the styling process, giving you ultimate control. The curling iron features a chopstick style barrel that measures 13mm at the tip, and 19mm at the base, and also features a 360° swivel cord which allows the power cord to be rotated in a full 360° motion without becoming entangled in the process. Once the hair styling process is complete the curling wand features a stay cool rest stand which ensures the hot iron stays away from carpets and side tables, providing you with great peace of mind. As well as the stay cool rest stand, this salon quality hair styler features a hanging loop that allows the wand to safely drape from a secure hook in order to cool down completely. The power cord is 1.8 metres long, and the styling wand has a simple on/off switch to instigate the styling process, alongside a power off light so you will instantly know when the hair styler has been powered down.

