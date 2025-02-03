Marketplace.
Bauer Professional Hair Clipper and Grooming Kit for Men

This hair clipper set includes a stainless-steel cutting head and 11 detachable clipper combs between 1.5-25mm, to suit most desired hair lengths, plus accessories to cover all your hair grooming needs. With stainless-steel blades that move smoothly over skin to reduce irritation, you can enjoy a comfortable and precise hair grooming experience.As well as the 11 detachable clippers, the set includes 2 barber combs, 1 moustache comb, scissors, a cleaning brush, cleaning gel, 1 eyebrow comb, left and right ear comb, protection cap, 2 hair clips, 1 neck brush and barber cape. The stainless-steel blades provide a fast and accurate cutting performance, giving you a precise, smooth, and comfortable grooming experience. The adjustable control taper lever can be used for blending and precision cutting to achieve a sleek fade haircut.The set comes complete with a stylish pouch so you can easily store your set when not in use. It also makes it easy to transport for when you need to use your grooming kit on the go. The long 1.8m cord provides you with great coverage when using your hair clippers.
