Tommee Tippee Collapsible Silicone Snack Pot with Spill-Proof Lid, Pink

Tommee Tippee Collapsible Silicone Snack Pot with Spill-Proof Lid, Pink
Weaning your little one can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be! With our range of weaning products, you can create healthy and nutritious meals for your child to discover delicious first tastes. A must-have for any toddler’s weaning collection is silicone tableware. Made from soft and supple silicone, the Tommee Tippee Silicone Snack Pot is completely baby-proof and resistant to damage (every parent’s dream). Suitable for temperatures from -20°C up to 220°C, this silicone pot is an extremely durable and reliable addition to your toddler’s tableware. Thanks to its incredible heat resistance, it’s safe for both the dishwasher and steriliser, making messy clean ups one less thing to worry about. The silicone snack pot is lightweight, flexible and collapsible which makes storing it in your cupboard or bag simple and space-saving. It also comes with a hygienic and spill-proof lid for added reassurance. The completely BPA-free and food grade silicone material is hypo-allergenic, bacteria resistant and super soft to touch, making it extra safe for your baby. Just like music to any toddler parent’s ears, this baby snack pot is drop proof and resistant to damage, meaning it doesn’t tear, harden, peel, crack or shatter. It also has a petal-like opening that prevents food from spilling out and is soft against your child’s hands. The easy-grip handle means your little one can have some independence at snack time.
Heat and cold resistantEasy to clean100% food grade silicone

