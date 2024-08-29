Tommee Tippee Easistick Silicone Suction Bowl and Spoon, Green

Weaning your little one can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be! With our range of weaning products, you can create healthy and nutritious meals for your child to discover delicious first tastes. A must-have for any toddler’s weaning collection is silicone tableware. Made from soft and supple silicone, the Tommee Tippee Silicone Bowl and Spoon set is completely baby-proof and resistant to damage (every parent’s dream). Suitable for temperatures from -20C up to 220C, this silicone bowl and spoon set is an extremely durable and reliable addition to your toddler’s tableware. Thanks to its incredible heat resistance, it’s safe for both the dishwasher and steriliser, making messy clean ups one less thing to worry about. Both the silicone spoon and bowl are lightweight and flexible which makes storing them in your cupboard or bag simple and space-saving. The completely BPA-free and food grade silicone material is hypo-allergenic, bacteria resistant and super soft to touch, making it extra safe for your baby. Just like music to any toddler parent’s ears, this weaning set is drop proof and resistant to damage, meaning it doesn’t tear, harden, peel, crack or shatter. The bowl features a raised lip that’s designed to make scooping easier for your child, while allowing more food to stay on the spoon. It also has a suction base to stick to your table so your little one can enjoy their meal without it tipping over and you can rest assured that it’s safe in their hands.