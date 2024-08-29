Marketplace.
image 1 of Hy StormX Original Zebra Print Fly Rug - Black/White - 5ft
image 1 of Hy StormX Original Zebra Print Fly Rug - Black/White - 5ftimage 2 of Hy StormX Original Zebra Print Fly Rug - Black/White - 5ft

Hy StormX Original Zebra Print Fly Rug - Black/White - 5ft

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£46.00

£46.00/each

Hy StormX Original Zebra Print Fly Rug - Black/White - 5ft
The new Zebra fly rug is designed to protect your horse from annoying flying insects. The black and white stripes confuse insects so they steer clear while the breathable mesh fabric prevents the horse from overheating. This rug features a neck cover that can be closed with three touch tape fastenings adjustable buckle chest closures cross surcingles and a fillet string all ensuring the rug stays securely in place. The large shoulder gussets allow free movement and the large tail flap offers added protection.

View all Outdoor Sports & Activities

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here