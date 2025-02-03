Brushworks Ceramic Round Brush - Small

Instantly smooth hair with the Brushworks Ceramic Round Brush. Specifically designed for you to achieve the professional blow dry results that you’ve been craving. The perfectly curved design also helps to distribute heat for a quicker blow-dry. Maintain greater control with the effective grip when using any of our thermo-ceramic round brushes. When heated, the ceramic barrel will retain heat and smooth the hair while preventing frizz and fly away’s. The 35mm diameter barrel is great for styling fringes and short hair, used to create a tighter wave and add subtle volume.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Start by drying your hair roughly around 80% and spritz with heat protectant

• Section the hair into medium sections across the head and direct the heat at the root of the hair. Keep the hairdryer on medium heat for best results or low if you have curly hair

• Direct the heat at the barrel when blow-drying your hair, keeping tension as you move the brush through your hair

• Finish with hairspray to lock your look into place