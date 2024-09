So Eco Biodegradable Ceramic Round Brush - Medium

Create glamorous volume and subtle curls with the medium So Eco Biodegradable Ceramic Round Brush! Whether you’re trying to achieve a big, bouncy style that’s full of volume or a sleeker, smoother look, using the right round brush will create the desired result. These thermo-ceramic round brushes are vented to evenly distribute and retain heat when used with a blow dryer. When heated, the ceramic barrel will retain heat and smooth the hair while preventing frizz and fly away’s.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

Medium (43mm diameter barrel) – Perfect for medium to short hair to add medium waves, create volume, style bangs, and speed up the hair drying process.

How to Use:

• Start by drying your hair roughly around 80% and spritz with heat protectant

• Section the hair into medium sections and direct the heat at the root of the hair. Keep the hairdryer on medium heat for best results or low if you have curly hair

• Direct the heat at the barrel when blow-drying your hair, keeping tension as you move the brush through your hair

• Finish with hairspray to set the look in place