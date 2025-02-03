Living and Home 3 Tiers Stainless Steel Bathroom Shelf Storage Toilet Shelf Organizer Wall Mounted

This bathroom shelf is made of high-quality, rust-proof, anti-corrosion, and heat-resistant stainless steel material. It is suitable for bathroom storage. What’s more, it has a large multi-layer space, providing more storage space for bathing products. Easy to assemble, it is very easy to install with a drilling-free design. It can protect the wall from drilling. Finished in polished stainless steel, this contemporary storage rack is sure to sit beautifully in any bathroom.

High-Quality Material Spacious Design Versatile Use & Easy Assemble

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)