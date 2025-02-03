Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Cylindrical Multi-Tiered Plastic Storage Drawer Unit - 4 Drawer Black

Living and Home Cylindrical Multi-Tiered Plastic Storage Drawer Unit - 4 Drawer Black

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Cylindrical Multi-Tiered Plastic Storage Drawer Unit - 4 Drawer Black
Don’t let the chaos in your room get in your way. With the Living and Home multi-tier drawer storage unit, the clutter can be hidden and the trivia can be restored in an instant. Featuring a tiered design, this drawer unit knows how to utilize compact space. Your things can be stored inside each tier. Comes in several vigorous color schemes, this drawer chest is also a delightful addition to your home decor.
Waterproof & DurableLightweight & PortableVersatile Design
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here