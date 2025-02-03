Living and Home Cylindrical Multi-Tiered Plastic Storage Drawer Unit - 4 Drawer Black

Don’t let the chaos in your room get in your way. With the Living and Home multi-tier drawer storage unit, the clutter can be hidden and the trivia can be restored in an instant. Featuring a tiered design, this drawer unit knows how to utilize compact space. Your things can be stored inside each tier. Comes in several vigorous color schemes, this drawer chest is also a delightful addition to your home decor.

Waterproof & Durable Lightweight & Portable Versatile Design

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)