Living and Home 5-Tier Clothes Rack with Storage Shelves - Brown

Optimize your space with this clothes rack, expertly crafted from thick particle board and a sturdy metal frame. Featuring a minimalist silhouette, it offers an independent design that effortlessly fits into any room. With 4 spacious tiers and an additional bottom shelf, it provides versatile storage options for your clothing, shoes, and accessories. Standing 160cm tall, this rack maximizes vertical storage, making it an ideal solution for tight spaces.

Built-in shelves & clothes rail, large storage Sturdy construction with crossbar support Easy maintenance by wiping the rack clean

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)