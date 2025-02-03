Living and Home Plastic Storage Trolley Cart 4-Tier Rack - White

This stylish white-finish storage rack is ideal for enhancing the organization of your bathroom or laundry room while seamlessly blending with your decor. Crafted from durable plastic, this slim standing trolley ensures strength and longevity, capable of securely holding your bathroom and kitchen essentials. Its smart design maximizes every inch of space, ensuring little corner is left unused.

Slim design for fitting in narrow spaces Plastic made, waterproof, easy to clean Quick assembly by snapping parts together

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)