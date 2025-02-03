Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Plastic Storage Trolley Cart 4-Tier Rack - White

Living and Home Plastic Storage Trolley Cart 4-Tier Rack - White

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Plastic Storage Trolley Cart 4-Tier Rack - White
This stylish white-finish storage rack is ideal for enhancing the organization of your bathroom or laundry room while seamlessly blending with your decor. Crafted from durable plastic, this slim standing trolley ensures strength and longevity, capable of securely holding your bathroom and kitchen essentials. Its smart design maximizes every inch of space, ensuring little corner is left unused.
Slim design for fitting in narrow spacesPlastic made, waterproof, easy to cleanQuick assembly by snapping parts together
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here