Living and Home Multi-Tiered Plastic Storage Drawer Unit - White

Maintain a tidy and organized room with the Living and Home multi-tier drawer storage unit. This unit is designed to efficiently utilize compact spaces, offering multiple tiers for storing various items. Each tier provides ample storage, while the top tier can be used as a tray for items like a cup or a book.

Plastic & waterproof & easy to clean & durable Lightweight, easy to move anywhere you want Slide-open doors with a round, hollow handle

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)