Living and Home 4-Tier Metal Corner Shower Shelf Wall Rack - Silver

This Living and Home 4-tier metal corner shower shelf maximizes space with its corner-fit design and 4 baskets. Made from sturdy, waterproof metal with a 2kg load capacity per basket, it ensures durability. Easy installation requires no drilling, making it a practical addition to any shower.

Durable metal construction for long-term use Easy installation on tiles, no drilling needed Fits neatly in corners to optimize bathroom space

