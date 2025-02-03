Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Glass Corner Shelf for Bathroom 3-Tier - 25*25cm

Living and Home Glass Corner Shelf for Bathroom 3-Tier - 25*25cm

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Glass Corner Shelf for Bathroom 3-Tier - 25*25cm
Constructed from durable stainless steel and tempered glass, this shelf offers both a clean, contemporary look and long-lasting durability. The integrated rail not only complements the sophisticated design but also prevents items from falling off, ensuring your essentials stay securely in place. Perfect for holding your bathroom necessities, this shelf provides easy access and keeps your space organized.
Made of durable tempered glassFan-shaped corner design saves spaceRail design to place items falling
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here