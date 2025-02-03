Living and Home Glass Corner Shelf for Bathroom 3-Tier - 25*25cm

Constructed from durable stainless steel and tempered glass, this shelf offers both a clean, contemporary look and long-lasting durability. The integrated rail not only complements the sophisticated design but also prevents items from falling off, ensuring your essentials stay securely in place. Perfect for holding your bathroom necessities, this shelf provides easy access and keeps your space organized.

Made of durable tempered glass Fan-shaped corner design saves space Rail design to place items falling

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)