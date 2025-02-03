Living and Home Plastic Transparent Storage Box with Wheels 35cm White

Crafted from sturdy, transparent plastic, this storage box allows you to effortlessly see its contents without needing to open it, making it easy to find what you need quickly. The secure lid keeps your items safe and dust-free, while integrated handles and wheels ensure effortless mobility. Designed with practicality, this storage box is also stackable, enabling you to save space and efficiently organize your items.

Strong plastic for powerful weight capacity Locking ring for easy front opening Invisible wheels & side handles for easy move

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)