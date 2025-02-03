Living and Home Bathroom Storage Shelf Over Toilet Rack 3-Tier - White

Constructed with a sturdy metal frame and a strong rust-resistant black finish, this rack is ideal for storing towels, toiletries, and other bathroom essentials. Featuring three spacious levels of storage, this rack provides ample space to keep your bathroom neat and orderly, with all items within easy reach. The four protective foot pads at the bottom ensure stability and prevent scratches on your floor. Additionally, this space-saving design fits most standard and larger-sized bathrooms.

Improve space utilization Waterproof & moisture-proof Easy to assemble, safe standing

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)