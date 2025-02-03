Living and Home Cylindrical Multi-Tiered Plastic Storage Drawer Unit

The Living and Home multi-tier drawer storage unit helps organize clutter efficiently. Its tiered design maximizes compact space, with each tier providing storage and the top tier functioning as a tray. Available in various colors, it enhances both functionality and decor.

Lightweight construction Made of plastic, waterproof, durable and easy to clean Flexible slide-open doors with a hollowed round handle

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)