Living and Home 12-Pack Stackable Shoe Storage Boxes - Black

Organize your shoes with Living and Home stackable storage boxes. Made from durable, non-toxic plastic, these transparent boxes allow easy visibility and feature rear ventilation holes for airflow and odor prevention. The stackable design maximizes space efficiency.

Ventilation holes prevent odors Transparent design for easy visibility Stackable for customizable combinations

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)