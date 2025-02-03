Living and Home 5-Tier Bamboo Flower Stand - Multifunctional Storage Rack - Brown

This Living and Home bamboo flower stand features a design that fully displays your plants. Its height and drainage layer ensure each plant receives ample sunlight, moisture, and ventilation. Additionally, it can be used as a space-saving storage shelf for corners, study rooms, or kitchens.

Foldable design for storage & installation" Built-in drainage layer ensures proper ventilation Durable natural bamboo frame supports heavy items

