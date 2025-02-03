Living and Home Metal Roman Numeral Wall Clock - Large & Black

We introduce the living and Home roman wall clock, which has a revitalized dial plate with classic roman numerals. This modern wall clock displays time in an industrial and stylish manner. Pointers and scale marks can clearly indicate intervals in time. Pure black and clean metal construction reveal an attitude. Its simple roman numerals represent the blend of modernism and vintage.

Industrial vibe Large dial plate Retro Elegance

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)