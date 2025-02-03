Living and Home Outdoor BBQ Upright Charcoal Smoker Grill

The shape of the round charcoal grill is unique. It is a small and practical design that looks great in the center of your garden! This oven occupies a small space; you can easily disassemble them for transportation and cleaning, or you can easily put it in the trunk. It is very suitable for enjoying barbecue time with relatives and friends and enjoying the happiness brought by food. This will allow you to have a common good memory and enhance your relationship. Practical yet versatile, it can be used as a fire pit, a grill, two grills, or a smoker. Suitable for outdoor, party, garden, terrace.

Durable & easy to assemble Compact & versatile Built-in Thermometer

