Living and Home Outdoor Charcoal BBQ Grill with Portable Trolley Wheels - Cylinder Black

Two grills, one large and one small, are combined to increase the barbecue space, and you can cook delicious food with friends. The front of the BBQ grill provides a space for the food needed for barbecue, allowing you to enjoy outdoor cooking with peace of mind. The bottom of the grill is also equipped with two large wheels, which is very convenient to move. The main body of the grill is made of solid steel, making it suitable for long-term use in outdoor, party, or garden.

Rugged & easy to clean Built-in thermometer Cylinder lid

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)