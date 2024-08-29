Ashley Hanging Wardrobe Dehumidifier - Lemon

This dehumidifier bag is specially designed to hang in your wardrobe to remove moisture.

It will securely collect & absorb twice its weight in water to help stop damp, mould, mildew & condensation.

It is ideal for use inside wardrobes & cupboards etc.

It should last between 3-6 weeks, depending on the humidity in the atmosphere.