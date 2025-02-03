BOLDCUBE x Little Tikes Kids Balance Bike x Blue

PERFECT GIFT FOR YOUR TODDLER - This kids balance bike is the best present toys for 2 + year old boys and girls. The peddle free bike focuses kids on rapidly developing their balance & motor skills which empowers your child to confidently move onto bike riding (without stabilisers!)

EXTENDABLE & ADJUSTABLE BABY BIKE - Extended seat and handlebar so your toddler sits comfortably and can be adjusted as the rider grows. Lightweight but sturdy to support your child throughout the ride.

DURABLE & LIGHTWEIGHT - Designed light enough for easy manoeuvring, but heavy enough to support balance and control. With steering that’s limited to 45 degrees to preventing unsafe oversteering.

QUICK & EASY ASSEMBLY - Assemble in only 5-10 minutes. The package comes with everything you need to guide you through assembling your childs balance bike.

MADE FROM PREMIUM MATERIALS - Made from sturdy steel. In collaboration with Little Tikes, BOLDCUBE are here to offer your family fun and safe toddler play experiences.