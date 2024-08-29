BHS Twin Battery Operated Outdoor Flood Light With Sensor, Black

Elevate your outdoor space with the Twin Battery Operated LED Outdoor Flood Light featuring a PIR sensor and dual adjustable spotlight heads in sleek black, offering both convenience and security. Its battery-operated design and PIR sensor make it a practical and energy-efficient choice for automated illumination control in your outdoor areas. Height: 20cm, Width: 10.5cm, Projection: 18cm,Bulb: 2 Watt, Integrated LED