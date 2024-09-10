HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timer

This HOMCOM energy efficient heater for bedroom will keep you warm all evening long. Freely adjust the temperature between 10-35℃ and choose between the fan/1100W/2200W - set to what is most suitable for you. View and adjust this plug heater with the LED screen or remote. It also features a 12-hour timer, so you can set it to turn on and off at the time you want.