Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timer
image 1 of HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timerimage 2 of HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timerimage 3 of HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timerimage 4 of HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timerimage 5 of HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timer

HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£62.99

£62.99/each

HOMCOM 2200W Ceramic Heater for Home with Remote Control, 12H Timer
This HOMCOM energy efficient heater for bedroom will keep you warm all evening long. Freely adjust the temperature between 10-35℃ and choose between the fan/1100W/2200W - set to what is most suitable for you. View and adjust this plug heater with the LED screen or remote. It also features a 12-hour timer, so you can set it to turn on and off at the time you want.
PTC ceramic heating quickly warms your roomCompact design, suitable for smaller spotsAdjustable temperature and heating power

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here