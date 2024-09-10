HOMCOM 150cm Metal Firewood Log Holder Rack Elevated, Base Side Rails

Let the simplistic design and tough build of this HOMCOM wood storage rack hold logs together and in style. Built from metal with a light coating to protect against rusting and light wear damage, this fireplace log holder is a sturdy piece that can support up to 100kg. The modern cut-out design allows plenty of circulation - helps prevent moisture, rotting and damp buildup to keep the wood fresh and good to use. A piece to stand proud and beautifully in the home.