The PLAYMOBIL 9466 City Action Fire Truck with Cable Winch and Foam Cannon is a great addition to the Fire range. The vehicle is complete with a working winch at the front as well as working lights and siren sounds ( 3 x AAA batteries required) for more realistic play. The roof of the driver's cab can be removed, allowing for easy access and exit. There is an extinguishing foam cannon on top of the truck which can be fully rotated and moved up or down to tackle any fire. Accessories are included.

