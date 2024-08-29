PLAYMOBIL 70628 Pteranodon: Drone Strike - Dinos

The Pteranodon playset is part of Playmobil's adventurous Dino-Rise collection. As Kaidan's trusty companion, the pterosaur can effortlessly glide through the sky away from the enemy!

Using the projectile net, Kaidan and his Pteranodon make escaping from the Comet Corporation look easy. Tell your child about the many ways they can help the Dino-Rise team defeat the evil Comet Corporation with their dinosaur companions.

Nothing will get in the way of this human-flying dinosaur duo as they stop the bad guys from stealing the energy stones with their drone.

Let your child's imagination run free today with Playmobil's Pteranodon Playset.