PLAYMOBIL 71323 123 Kid's Car

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Ideal for children aged 18 months and over, the PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 toy range helps little ones learn all about different careers and the world around them. The PLAYMOBIL 71323 1.2.3 Push & Go Car features a car which can seat 1 PLAYMOBIL figure. In addition, this toy is not only fun, but also promotes fine motor skills, cognitive understanding and language development for small children. One of the highlights of all PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 playsets is that they contain large pieces which can't be swallowed, making them perfect for small hands.

Ideal for children aged 18 months and over, the PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 toy range helps little ones learn all about different careers and the world around them. The PLAYMOBIL 71323 1.2.3 Push & Go Car features a car which can seat 1 PLAYMOBIL figure. In addition, this toy is not only fun, but also promotes fine motor skills, cognitive understanding and language development for small children. One of the highlights of all PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 playsets is that they contain large pieces which can't be swallowed, making them perfect for small hands.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.