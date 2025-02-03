PLAYMOBIL 71376 PM Color Racing Car

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

They are back! After 45 years, the unique PLAYMOBIL Color series is making a comeback. In collaboration with the creative company CRAYOLA, five new sets are appearing with white basic figures and lots of accessories that can be individually designed and washed off again. This way, children can paint their favourite figures over and over again. The individually designable sets from PLAYMOBIL Color playfully encourage the creativity and fine motor skills of little DIY fans. Car fans also get their money's worth with PLAYMOBIL Color. Whether with dangerous flames, dynamic stripes or skid marks, a self-designed racing car is sure to attract everyone's attention.

They are back! After 45 years, the unique PLAYMOBIL Color series is making a comeback. In collaboration with the creative company CRAYOLA, five new sets are appearing with white basic figures and lots of accessories that can be individually designed and washed off again. This way, children can paint their favourite figures over and over again. The individually designable sets from PLAYMOBIL Color playfully encourage the creativity and fine motor skills of little DIY fans. Car fans also get their money's worth with PLAYMOBIL Color. Whether with dangerous flames, dynamic stripes or skid marks, a self-designed racing car is sure to attract everyone's attention.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.