PLAYMOBIL 71373 PM Color Fashion Design Set

They are back! After 45 years, the unique PLAYMOBIL Color series is making a comeback. In collaboration with the creative company CRAYOLA, five new sets are appearing with white basic figures and lots of accessories that can be individually designed and washed off again. This way, children can paint their favourite figures over and over again. The customisable sets from PLAYMOBIL Color playfully encourage the creativity and fine motor skills of little DIY fans. With the Dressing Room, children can become designers themselves and create their own collection. Whether a festive evening gown or freaky skirts, creative fashion fans can fully let off steam here. Detailed accessories such as interchangeable wigs, various dresses, skirts and a make-up corner complete the set.

Sold by Finch's Family Toy Shop (Click Europe Limited)