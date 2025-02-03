PLAYMOBIL 71441 Cosy Train Cafe© with Vegetable Garden

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Cosy Train Cafe with Vegetable Garden from PLAYMOBIL opens its doors for endless hours of play! The lively playset, designed for children aged 4 and over, combines the inviting charm of a cafe with the exciting atmosphere of a rolling site trailer. It not only opens up countless play possibilities, but also encourages creativity and supports the development of basic skills. Children can slip into the roles of cafe owners, talented chefs or hungry guests as they explore the lovingly designed set. Whether brewing coffee, serving delicious treats or organising fun picnics in the great outdoors, the possibilities are endless. A great gift for any occasion that encourages creativity and helps children develop valuable skills.

Adventures close to nature in the countryside PLAYMOBIL Country - Cosy Train Cafe with Vegetable Garden The Cosy Train Cafe with Vegetable Garden from PLAYMOBIL opens its doors for endless hours of play! The lively playset, designed for children aged 4 and over, combines the inviting charm of a cafe with the exciting atmosphere of a rolling site trailer. It not only opens up countless play possibilities, but also encourages creativity and supports the development of basic skills. Children can slip into the roles of cafe owners, talented chefs or hungry guests as they explore the lovingly designed set. Whether brewing coffee, serving delicious treats or organising fun picnics in the great outdoors, the possibilities are endless. A great gift for any occasion that encourages creativity and helps children develop valuable skills.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.