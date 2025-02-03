Marketplace.
image 1 of PLAYMOBIL 71441 Cosy Train Cafe© with Vegetable Garden

PLAYMOBIL 71441 Cosy Train Cafe© with Vegetable Garden

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Finch's Family Toy Shop

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

PLAYMOBIL 71441 Cosy Train Cafe© with Vegetable Garden
Adventures close to nature in the countrysidePLAYMOBIL Country - Cosy Train Cafe with Vegetable GardenThe Cosy Train Cafe with Vegetable Garden from PLAYMOBIL opens its doors for endless hours of play! The lively playset, designed for children aged 4 and over, combines the inviting charm of a cafe with the exciting atmosphere of a rolling site trailer. It not only opens up countless play possibilities, but also encourages creativity and supports the development of basic skills. Children can slip into the roles of cafe owners, talented chefs or hungry guests as they explore the lovingly designed set. Whether brewing coffee, serving delicious treats or organising fun picnics in the great outdoors, the possibilities are endless. A great gift for any occasion that encourages creativity and helps children develop valuable skills.
Sold by Finch's Family Toy Shop (Click Europe Limited)

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here