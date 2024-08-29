boppi Tiny Trekker Luggage Case - PURPLE CAT

Our boppi Tiny Trekker range is designed for the little adventurer. A complete children’s luggage case with a 2-height extendable walk along handle and soft grip carry handle, 60mm smooth-rolling PU (skate) wheels and a free-stand stopper for an upright standing position.

The luggage cases offer an overall capacity of 17 litres for clothes, books, teddies and toys in the main compartment which has elasticated packing straps for holding items securely in place and features a double zipped inner compartment for loose items or valuables.

The luggage cases are sturdy and lightweight (1.5kg),meet the dimension requirements for cabin bags and are made with a soft but robust outer casing to withstand the associated knocks that come with travelling.

boppi Tiny Trekkers can be walked along or carried and are designed to make travelling simple and fun.