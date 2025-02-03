PLAYMOBIL 71322 123 Rocking Snail

Through the eyes of children, everything is colourful and full of wonder! To help little ones discover and get to know the world through play, PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 offers a colourful range of toys for children aged 18+ months. With the PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 Rocking Snail with Rattle Feature, there are no limits to the imagination. The rattle can also function as a swing with the figure placed on top of it. In addition, this playset is not only fun, but also promotes fine motor skills, cognitive understanding and language development for small children. One of the highlights of all PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 playsets is that they contain large pieces which can't be swallowed, making them perfect for small hands.

