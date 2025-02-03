PLAYMOBIL70629 Deinonychus: Ready for Battle - Dinos

Unlimited action with PLAYMOBIL Dino Rise PLAYMOBIL Dino Rise Deinonychus: Ready for Battle The DINO RISE team is gearing up for battle. The malevolent Comet Corporation is sending its high-tech fighting robots to destroy the legendary Dino Rock. However, Team DINO RISE won't let them get away that easily. Uncle Rob and Milow are working on special protective armour to help them and their dinos fend off the enemy. The evil Comet Corporation could attack at any time, so the DINO RISE team needs to make sure that their Deinonychus is well prepared. The technician attaches a mount for the swivelling double cannon onto the dinosaur's removable armour so that he's ready for battle. Realistic dinos, durable armour and numerous functions as well as good and evil PLAYMOBIL figures let you bring the dino action into your home. The perfect playset for adventure-loving dino fans!

