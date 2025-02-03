1:24 Scale Sports Car - Chelsea

Chelsea FC 1:24 Sports Car Chelsea Licensed Welcome Remote Control Officially Licensed by Chelsea F. C. Sports Car in 1:24 scale. Ready to run and enjoy! Requires just 5 AA Batteries- 2 for the controller and 3 for the vehicle. The remote controller allows to direct the car forward, reverse, left and right. Operating on 2.4Ghz you can race 10 or more cars with no interference. Suitable for ages 3 and over with adult supervision. Depth: 19 CM Height: 6 CM Width: 9 CM Age Range: 6+ Warning Message: Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years Race upto 10 Cars at the same Time! Officially Licensed by F. C. Crash resistant material Four Function Control Up to 25 meters driving range Ready to run, just add batteries

Multi Direction Driving LED Lights Fantastic Detailed Design

Sold by Prestige Touch Limited (Prestige Touch)