Liverpool Pop up lights Puzzle game

Liverpool FC Officially Licensed Pop It Game: Dive into a classic bubble pressing game with the Reds' special edition! Simple, yet brimming with fun. Its lights and sounds further enhance sensory development for children. An ideal kids' toy gift, it's a seamless blend of bubble sensory joy, electronic brilliance, and smart antistress fidgeting.

Interactive Fidget Gameplay: This Reds edition fidget toy is not just about stress release; it's about sensory enrichment for kids. Light up the ping bubble, press the reset button, and navigate through multiple fun modes. A fantastic parent-child bonding toy for decompression and engagement.

Durable Design: Crafted with top-notch silicone, its bubbles withstand extensive play. Its ergonomic design ensures no hand fatigue even after hours of gameplay. Safe, reusable, and durable – this Liverpool FC game ensures hours of uninterrupted fun.

Portable Joy: Lightweight and compact, this handheld console can accompany your child anywhere – solo or with friends. Adjustable volume and a mute option make it a perfect travel companion, ensuring entertainment without disruptions.

Perfect Gift : Beyond just children, even adults can join in the fun. It serves as a wonderful gift, aiding in stress relief and sharpening logical thinking. This light-up game, echoing the spirit of the Reds, is ideal for birthdays, holidays, or any special occasion. Requires 3 AAA batteries, which are not included.