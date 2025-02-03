1:18 Scale Ferrari F1 75 RC

Authorized Ferrari F1 model car – Officially licensed by Ferrari, 1/18 scaled back on real Ferrari F1-75 car; Revealed on Februrary 17,2022, the Ferrari F1-75 is a car designed and constructed by Ferrari to compete in the 2022 season, powered by Ferrari engines and driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. 1:18 scale model measures 12.3 x 4.4 x 2.7 inch

Highly-detailed replication – Creative design with Rosso hue livery features the pointed nose tip, aggressive front wing, full-bodies shark fin and side fins; Built-in 4-wheel independent suspension system and rear power motor of high intensity magnetic together with differential mechanism makes the Ferrari F1 toy car run smoothly on a smooth surface like concrete, wood or asphalt though, no carpet

Full functions - Fast and easy to control, the Rastar F1 car moves forwards and backwards, turns left & right with a max speed of 5 mph; Radio remote range up to 98 feet; Frequency available in 2.4GHz, you'll never get any radio interference, which enable multiple cars to racing together at the same time and place

Batteries powered - Requires 3 x AA for the Ferrari F1 car model and 2 x AA for the remote, batteries NOT included; package includes 1 x 1/18 F1-75 Ferrari model, 1 x remote and stickers of car body for DIY fun

100% Satisfaction - Factory assembled, ready to run; Ideal as a gift for both children who are passionate about remote control cars and for teenagers and adults who are supporters of the Ferrari Prancing Horse