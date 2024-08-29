Bomb Cosmetics Bath Bomb Dino-Mite

Looking for a roar-some bath time? Blast into outer space amongst fruity, fun and warming scents as your orbit around pure essential oils and layers of fluffy blue and green waters.

This Gift Pack contains:

Rocket Man Bath Blaster - Oh no no no I'm a rocket man! A starship travelling out of this world! Jetting across the galaxy meandering through planets and stars fuelled with Black Pepper & Tea Tree essential oils!

Close Encounters Bath Blaster - A long time ago, in a Galaxy far, far away the Lime & Grapefruit pure essential oils have taken hold on the rebel planet Bomb to spread the message of peace and unity throughout the bathing universe.

Dinosoak Bath Mallow - Take an adventure to the lost kingdom where jurassic giants roamed! Follow fossils of prehistoric predators scented with Dragonfruit and shed your own scales! With grapefruit & Bergamot essential oils, you'll feel reborn!

Starry Eyed Bath Creamer - This cocktail inspired creamer will leave you with stars in your eyes and sparkle on your skin! A complex concoction with pure grapefruit and lemongrass oils! Opening with fruity, sparkling notes of fresh pineapple and oranges. The creamy, coconut heart blends peaches and almonds with a sweet finish of caramel & rich vanilla.

Planet Peppermint Soap - Launch across the cosmos & float along the milky way! Sprinkled with stars, scattered with worlds and swirled with Peppermint & Spearmint essential oils, you'll experience another dimension!"