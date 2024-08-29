1:14 Scale Rastar BMW i8 Black

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Get ready to drive your dream with Rastar 1:14 Scale BMW i8 Electronic RC Car! The BMW i8 is an icon of progress, marking an extraordinary evolution of The Ultimate Driving Machine. This Rastar car is officially licensed by BMW and scaled according to the original data of real BMW i8. Features with highly detailed interior and exterior, Rastar RC i8 can be driven like a pro!

Get ready to drive your dream with Rastar 1:14 Scale BMW i8 Electronic RC Car! The BMW i8 is an icon of progress, marking an extraordinary evolution of The Ultimate Driving Machine. This Rastar car is officially licensed by BMW and scaled according to the original data of real BMW i8. Features with highly detailed interior and exterior, Rastar RC i8 can be driven like a pro!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.