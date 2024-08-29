Bomb Cosmetics Little Chocolate Ballotin Box

The ultimate gifts for chocoholics who deserve to be spoilt, this beautiful Ballotin Box from Bomb Cosmetics contains an array of tempting treats that look and smell good enough to eat!

Inside, the lucky recipient will discover a host of luxurious, hand-crafted bath products including a Vanilla Bath Creamer, Chocolate Orange Bath Creamer, Coffee Mocha Bath Meltz, Chocolate Bath Mallow, Double Choc Chip Bath Gem and a Chocolate Buttercup."