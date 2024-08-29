1:24 Scale Lamborghini Aventador Pink

STYLISH 2.4Ghz frequency means that more than 10 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Pink Car Officially Licensed Remote Control Cars can be raced together without interference. This is an exceptional feature not possible when buying cars on 27Mhz or 40Mhz, which are the normal standard. The perfect individual for both girls and boys who appreciate stylish supercars!

COMPACT Measures around 18CM+ in length and is ready to use. Requires 5 x AA batteries (not included) – 2 for the controller and 3 for the car itself. The better the batteries, the faster the car will go, providing a thrilling racing experience for all genders.

ADVANCED Working suspension system, adjustable front wheel alignment, and xenon style LED headlights give this remote control car a realistic and engaging driving experience, whether you're navigating tight turns or cruising in style.

INTUITIVE Easy-to-use controller with a range of up to 25 meters offers effortless maneuverability. Fully functioning controls include Forward, Right, Left, Reverse, and Stop, allowing for precise handling and exciting races for both girls and boys.

Comprehensive replica model true to the Lamborghini supercar, featuring outstanding detailing such as rims, rubber tires, and a high-quality paint finish. This remote control car captures the essence of the iconic Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 in a stunning pink color, making it an attractive and memorable gift for car enthusiasts of all ages and genders.