1:24 Scale Maserati MC20 Yellow

LICENSED BY MASERATI This 1:24 scale replica of the stunning Italian designed Maserati MC20 captures the essence of the real vehicle. This RC car is designed to provide hours of entertainment for both kids and adults alike, ensuring a quality experience.

FULLY FUNCTIONAL RC CAR Boasting a sleek design and a remote controller with functions such as forward, reverse, left, and right turns. It's easy to control, and the Maserati Corse MC 20 car simulates a powerful engine you'd expect from a renowned vehicle. The user-friendly dual-grip remote control and a top speed of 4 miles per hour provide endless fun.

DURABLE MATERIAL Made from non-toxic ABS plastic with a glossy finish, this car withstands plenty of crashes. Its smooth, flexible wheels feature clear patterns and an independent suspension system to reduce friction between the tires and the floor, allowing for smooth movement around the house.

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE The updated 2.4GHz frequency feature ensures a stable and extensive control range, providing up to 80ft of coverage and allowing you to race at speeds of up to 4mph. The car requires 3 x AA Batteries, and the remote controller requires 2 x AA Batteries (not included). Package includes 1 x 1/24 remote control car, 1 x dual-grip remote controller, and 1 x user guide.

PERFECT REMOTE CONTROL Maserati FOR KIDS/ADULTS The round edges protect children from injuries. The Maserati MC20 model works well on smooth surfaces, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor play. Not only can you control it using the remote, but it also makes an impressive display piece on a shelf. It's an ideal gift for birthdays, stocking fillers, or rewards.