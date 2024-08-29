Marketplace.
Bomb Cosmetics Anything Is Popsicle Bath Bomb Set

Bomb Cosmetics Anything Is Popsicle Bath Bomb Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£16.99

£16.99/each

Bomb Cosmetics Anything Is Popsicle Bath Bomb Set
Melt into pure relaxation as these summery scents revive the senses and bring the holiday feeling into your home! You Make Me Melt Bath Blaster - Cool it!This sweet bath-time delight has been blended with stress-reducing Amyris & Patchouli pure essential oils to help your worries melt away.Get the inside scoop, made from natural Cocoa & Shea Butters, moisturize the skin for the ultimate chill out session.

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here