Marketplace.
image 1 of 1:24 Scale Audi R8 Gt Limited Edition Black

1:24 Scale Audi R8 Gt Limited Edition Black

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

1:24 Scale Audi R8 Gt Limited Edition Black
Remote control Audi R8 GT limited edition. This 1:24 scale replica licensed model comes with four-way function remote control and lights which illuminate when in motion. The car requires 5 x AA batteries - 2 for the controller and 3 for the motor. Hours of fun for car lovers young and old!Ages from 6 years.Requires 5 x AA batteries (not supplied).
Multi Direction DrivingLED LightsFantastic Detailed Design
Sold by Prestige Touch Limited (Prestige Touch)

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here