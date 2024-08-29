1:18 Scale Mclaren G75LT Green

Get behind the wheel of one of the most sort after cars in the world…well almost. This superbly detailed 1:18 scale RC replica of a McLaren 675LT Coupe is the perfect addition to your RC fleet.

With fully working headlights for nighttime racing, you’ll be leaving the competition in the dust and thanks to the powerful 2.4Ghz frequency it’ll be interference-free. The four-way remote control gives you a great range of movement as you drive in and out of obstacles towards the finish line. You’ll just be wishing you could jump inside.