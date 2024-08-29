Pyrex Crisp and Bake Set

Pyrex Magic 2-Piece Crisp and Bake Set

This 2-piece crisp and bake set from the Magic range by Pyrex is part of a clever collection that makes cooking easier than saying Abracadabra!

Comprises:

- Baking Tray

- Perforated Baking Tray

Made from durable carbon steel, the non-stick interior and exterior coatings mean food effortlessly releases from the pans, as well as making the washing-up a breeze afterwards. The magic of these trays lies in their clever design, though – each one has a smooth, sliding system that allows them both to be extended from 34 to 49 cm. Not only does this mean they can fit all ovens, but they can also be adjusted depending on the size of your portions.

This pair of trays is also designed with convenience in mind, as both are freezer, fridge and dishwasher safe.

Material Content: Carbon Steel

Freezer, Fridge, Dishwasher and Oven safe up to 230C

Set of 2