Pyrex Baking Tray Duo

Pyrex Glass Baking Tray 2 Piece Set

Pyrex has invented the Bake and Enjoy a range of borosilicate glass pie and cake dishes. Thanks to this ultra-healthy and resistant material, there is no transfer of odours or colours and it is possible to cut directly into the dish with no risk of scratches!

As practical as it is aesthetic, the transparency of the dishes makes it possible to monitor the cooking and serve directly at the table. Result: bake and enjoy!

Material Content: Glass

Approx size:.32 x 26 x 2cm

Oven & Dishwasher safe