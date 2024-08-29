Marketplace.
Bomb Cosmetics Santa’s Squad Sack Gift Set

Bomb Cosmetics Santa’s Squad Sack Gift Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£22.99

£22.99/each

Bomb Cosmetics Santa’s Squad Sack Gift Set
Prepare for squeals of excitement on the 25th with our collection of 7 Bath Bombs all with pure essential oils and handmade by Santa’s very own Squad to make Christmas morning extra magical.

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here